Letters

Liberals attacking Donald Trump ignored Barack Obama’s issues

Kay Hopkins Las Vegas
August 19, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Eight years of Barack Obama refusing to say “Islamic terrorism” in connection with the Fort Hood, San Bernardino and Orlando shootings. And the left is now outraged that President Donald Trump did not immediately say “white supremacists” in Charlottesville.

The president’s initial condemnation of all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred is not enough for the left. That’s astounding considering they said nothing when Mr. Obama did not mutter the words “Islamic terrorism.”

I do not agree with the white supremacists nor with the Black Lives Matter groups. They are both filled with hate and have no place in America.

 

