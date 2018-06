I have a suggestion for what to do with all of the undocumented minors waiting for their parents’ cases to be adjudicated.

The Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Staunton, Va. Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at the juvenile detention center say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. The abuse claims are detailed in federal court filings that include a half-dozen sworn statements from Latino teens jailed there for months or years.(AP Photo/Zachary Wajsgras)

I have a suggestion for what to do with all of the undocumented minors waiting for their parents’ cases to be adjudicated.

Members of Congress, the media and all those who think the situation is “outrageous” should volunteer to be foster parents or sponsors to house these poor souls. Also, it would allow for the unaccompanied minors to have some permanency while waiting for adoption or for these cases to be determined.