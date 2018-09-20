Letters

License plates laws need enforcement, higher priority

Charles Gould Las Vegas
September 19, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In regards to Monday’s “Plateless vehicles a tread” article, a couple of years ago I asked Sheriff Lombardo why we couldn’t drive even a few miles without seeing at least one vehicle without a rear license plate. He said, “That’s not a priority for us.”

It should be, because it’s a matter of both revenue and safety. Why does my HOA spend money on security cameras when the culprits won’t have a license plate? No plate likely means no insurance, no smog test, no vehicle taxes and no way to identity the car used in a crime.

Why don’t we have a “vehicle ID month” when the cops ticket every culprit they see?

