License plates laws need enforcement, higher priority

In regards to Monday’s “ Plateless vehicles a tread ” article, a couple of years ago I asked Sheriff Lombardo why we couldn’t drive even a few miles without seeing at least one vehicle without a rear license plate. He said, “That’s not a priority for us.”

Parking enforcement officer Joshua Kuykendall photographs a license plate before issuing a warning citation for no current registration sticker visible on a vehicle in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 12, 2015. Kuykendall later discovered the sticker applied to the front license plate and voided the warning. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It should be, because it’s a matter of both revenue and safety. Why does my HOA spend money on security cameras when the culprits won’t have a license plate? No plate likely means no insurance, no smog test, no vehicle taxes and no way to identity the car used in a crime.

Why don’t we have a “vehicle ID month” when the cops ticket every culprit they see?