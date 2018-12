Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

As I walk around my hometown, Las Vegas, I feel disappointed in the trash I see. The Strip is filled with litter, and the tourists do not care because they do not live here. We should place more trash cans on the Strip, create signs that tell people they will be heavily fined for littering and hire more janitors. This will push litter in Las Vegas to extinction.