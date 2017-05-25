ad-fullscreen
Letters

Litter mars the Las Vegas Valley landscape

Izabella Russell North Las Vegas
May 24, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

There is a serious problem with pollution and litter in our city. Everywhere you look there are bottles, wrappers and glass shards. Our home is being destroyed right in front of us and not everybody seems to care.

As a community, we should step up. People should start helping out by actually throwing their trash and recycling where it belongs. It also wouldn’t hurt to pick up trash when we see it littered in the streets.

Even at school you can see trash around the campus and it’s hard for janitors to get everything.

