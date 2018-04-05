Little evidence to link school shootings and the ban on school prayer

In response to Troy Schroeder’s Tuesday letter to the editor, it’s difficult to know where to begin. First he blames the increase in school shootings over the past 50-plus years on the banning of prayer and Bible readings in schools. Then, with no supporting facts, he declares “these school shootings are not about guns,” they’re about “morality not weapons.”

Apparently his conclusion is that if the Bible were taught in schools, there would be no mental illness, anger, depression or abuse. This, of course, also implies that Christians have a lock on morality.

First of all, there is a reason that the framers of the Constitution insisted on separation of church and state. That is because our government should not dictate who we can or cannot worship. This country was founded on freedom of religion.

And second,, with the flagrant immorality of the current “Christian” president, it’s amazing that some Christians persist in claiming the moral high ground.