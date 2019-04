JESSICA EBELHAR/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

In response to your recent story about the convenience store robbery and shooting: Give the clerk an award. It’s about time stores defended themselves from this constant theft. It adds up to millions stolen from small businesses every year. Some just close their doors because of the shoplifting.

I noticed in this case the perpetrators didn’t steal food. They were drunks stealing beer. This should help deter other criminals.