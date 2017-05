AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Soon, our highways and roads will be filled with self-driving cars and trucks. They will be programmed to follow all laws regarding vehicular movement. Some of these will be traveling at the posted speed limit and also be in the left lane. If you come racing up behind a driverless vehicle, it may not quickly know that you wish to pass.

If you insist on speeding, you very well may be setting yourself up for an accident in which you are the only driver involved.