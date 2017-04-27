Local tourism and Donald Trump’s travel order

Representative Dina Titus, D-Nev. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

In response to the April 20 Review-Journal article, “Titus says Trump orders have hurt Vegas tourism”:

I would like to know where Rep. Dina Titus got her numbers? How did she get the facts? Who did the counting? Did she count all the visitors? If so, how?

Last week I was on the crowded Strip and it certainly did not look like there were fewer visitors. The casino I was in was packed.

Bottom line: I want Rep. Titus to tell us how she got the figures. Or is she just another Democrat still upset that Donald Trump won?