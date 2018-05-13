Letters

Local water conservation ads don’t do anything

Jack Wright Las Vegas
May 12, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

We’ve all seen the “don’t waste water” ads put out by the Southern Nevada Water Authority. This is fine and good but, frankly, doesn’t do anything. People are allowed to install sod and pools at new residences, as well as use their watering systems in an unlimited fashion. Generally speaking, there’s no real penalty for this.

We have an ongoing diminishing supply of water. To replenish Lake Mead, we need heavy wet snow on the west side of the Rockies year after year. Rain isn’t going to do it.

Seven states have access to the Colorado River. One of them, California, could wean itself off the water grid if it chose to do so. It would need to begin in earnest to desalinate the Pacific Ocean. It’s less expensive than it used to be. Also, the salt that is extracted can be used by other industries.

There is a strong possibility that the water levels at Lake Mead might lead to rationing. And from there, who knows?

