Letters

Locals are not big fans of Nevada’s new national monuments

Ken Freeman Henderson
May 4, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I read in a recent letter to the Review-Journal that 80 percent of Nevadans support President Barack Obama’s national monument designations. This is a big stretch that I have a hard time believing. I can tell you that more than 90 percent of Nevadans who live within 50 miles of the monuments oppose them. If you don’t believe me, just go to Caliente and have breakfast at the local café and ask anyone in the place how they feel about the Basin and Range monument.

