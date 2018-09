The Las Vegas Strip skyline. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I agree with the recent letter regarding the suspect survey Caesars conducted involving parking. If Strip casinos want to draw locals, they must extend free parking to 24 hours. I don’t think this is too much to ask, because locals work at all the venues. The Strip casinos are sending a message that they don’t want local business. Greed has overtaken the megaresorts in this town.