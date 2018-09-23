Longtime reader appreciates improvements

I have to admit that, despite my initial skepticism, there have been a lot of good changes made to the paper since the change in ownership. While the clear conservative bias is still there, the investigative work has generally been very good.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is shown at 1111 W. Bonanza Rd., in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In general, the new organization and content and layout of the paper are very good, and the new political cartoonist brings an appealing drawing style and clever content. And balancing all the usual negative news with the upbeat “Pic Me Up” photo was a great idea, as is the new digital edition access.

I have been a reader since 1986 during any of the several times I have lived in Las Vegas and look forward to continuing to do so.