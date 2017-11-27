Loss of ‘net neutrality’ means problems for the internet

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Most people have no idea what “net neutrality” means, but will miss it very, very much when it is gone. Think about it this way: Whoever controls the information you receive over the internet decides what information you get and don’t get and how fast or slow you get it.

A few examples of places where the information you get over the internet is highly controlled would be North Korea, China, Russia, Iran and a few of the Arab countries.

Net neutrality means you get all your information at the same speed. The internet providers can’t provide one information source at a very, very slow speed and another at the highest speed simply because one source is paying more money for the faster speed.

When you watch TV, all the channels are provided to you at the same time. You could watch any news channel. It is a neutral playing field. With the internet we must rely on getting our information from a variety of sources. Without net-neutrality the source we want to see could be slowed down to a trickle or blocked altogether — and a source we don’t trust could be running 24/7 at high speed.

If you have any worries about fake news, you should be concerned. Without net neutrality, you could get more of it from unreliable sources. When you control the information source, you control everything people believe to be true and factual.