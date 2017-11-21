Loss of tax subsidy for those who purchase electric cars could hurt Tesla, Nevada

This tax credit has been an investment in a growing, but young, global industry and in good-paying jobs for the people of Nevada.

Nevadans worked hard to get the Tesla gigafactory and the thousands of manufacturing jobs that come with it. The batteries that it produces will help make the Tesla Model 3 a viable option for middle-class shoppers. The Model 3 could become the most popular electric vehicle in the United States thanks to the efforts of Nevada’s workers.

But the current GOP tax bill has the potential to put a stop to the Model 3, the batteries that will power it and the Nevada jobs that make those batteries. The tax bill would end the $7,500 federal tax credit that makes the Model 3 a realistic option for the average car shopper. This tax credit has been more than an assist to middle-class people such as myself who are interested in going electric with their new car. It has been an investment in a growing, but young, global industry and in good-paying jobs for the people of Nevada.

Nevadans, as well as people from other states where next-generation vehicles and the associated batteries are produced, have a vested interest in keeping this credit to ensure that these U.S. manufacturing jobs remain intact.

If Sen. Dean Heller cares about jobs for the people of Nevada, he must reject the GOP tax bill unless the tax credit is retained. If he votes for the bill as is, all those jobs expanding the gigafactory and making batteries for the Model 3 could be gone before the first car is delivered in 2018.