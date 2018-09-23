Letters

LVCVA corruption runs deep and wide

Tom Sauter Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
September 22, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I have been following the stories about the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for several months. There is corruption at the highest level, from the administration to the board. It’s all at taxpayer expense. Criminal charges should be filed against former CEO Rossi Ralenkotter and associates and the board replaced. The “swamp” is deep and extends across this entire country.

Art Kane and Jeff German’s latest article (“Ex-LVCVA leader sought PTO payout,” Monday Review-Journal) really laid it all out. Keep up all the good work, but I don’t think you will be invited to the LVCVA Christmas party.

