Make LVCVA board members sign fiduciary statements

Three cheers for the officials with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. No one can stop them. Despite their breathtaking salaries and perks, they can always find a way to earn “just a little bit more” at the expense of the citizens (“LVCVA approves card curbs,” Wednesday Review-Journal). Rather than discuss what they have done lately, let’s concentrate on how their greed can be controlled.

Because board members are all fiduciaries, they have a responsibility to properly take precautions when spending other people’s money. I propose that it be mandatory for all authority members to sign a certificate that they understand this fact and that no misappropriations are allowed.

Is it possible that misappropriations have been occurring for decades, and no one told the workers they could be prosecuted for it? Signing a certificate is not new. Thanks to our Legislature, all HOA board members must sign a form stating they have read and understand their CC&Rs. These board members are also fiduciaries.

Why are the convention authority members not covered under this law? Once they have signed, authority members cannot claim ignorance of the law.