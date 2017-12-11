ad-fullscreen
Letters

Making Medicaid recipients look for work may have unintended consequences

Richard E. Ralston Newport Beach, Calif. The writer is executive director of Americans for Free Choice in Medicine.
December 10, 2017
 

In response to your Wednesday editorial on a work requirement for Medicaid: This would probably save money, but I do not know if that is a great idea.

Among other things it seems strange to require the ill to work. It would, however, demonstrate to those who demand an unconditional “right” to medical care that when they take it, they lose the rights to anything else. As President Gerald Ford said in an address to Congress, “A government that has the power to give you anything you want has the power to take everything you have got.” We can’t get around that.

