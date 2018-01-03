Many unanswered questions as we enter the new year

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Will the blunders of 2017 be rectified by the American people in 2018? Do they wish to keep the existing partisan government and the constant harsh rhetoric and innuendos of fake news? Can they own up to the fact that they elected an unqualified individual to become their president?

How many more lying tweets and verbal assaults will be tolerated? Are they satisfied with a person who has uncontrollable tendencies and may provoke another like person so he can be able to push the nuke button? Would a movement or another climate disaster open their eyes to completely embrace natural wind and sun power?

Will the elected government hard-liners seriously start looking after the country and not their personal status? Is it possible that the million-dollar campaign donors will realize they are crippling the future of our democracy to save their bottom dollar?

Will the American people accept that some reporters present a twisted and false bias for the hard right? Will they accept that many other news media lean center and left and try to present factual, not fake, news?

We Americans vote for a person to become our president, not to become a Russian-loving czar. Yes, we still have many American citizens who will never accept that we are a nation of all races and religions, but with tenacity, we will overcome.