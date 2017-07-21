Mayweather-McGregor bout will be a ridiculous circus

Nevada authorities should be ashamed of themselves for allowing the fight here.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., front left, poses as Conor McGregor, right, watches during a news conference. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nevada authorities should be ashamed of themselves for allowing the Mayweather-McGregor circus to perform here. Talk about cruelty to elephants. Conor McGregor and his fans will find out that a man doesn’t just step into a boxing ring.

Assuming an honest effort by Floyd Mayweather, the true odds are 99-to-1 in his favor. What is predictable is that Mr. McGregor will leave himself open trying desperately to lead a haymaker or a head-butt. After the match, he can correctly observe that boxing is not his sport, while counting his money.

This is not a matter of boxing’s credibility. For various reasons, the once-great sport now has none. It is a matter of the honesty of a bout and the safety of a non-boxer.