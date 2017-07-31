Mayweather-McGregor promoters should capitalize on a trend

Fight promoters and sanctioning bodies might do well to consider holding the match at cruising altitude on a wide-bodied cargo plane.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., front left, poses as Conor McGregor, right, watches. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Air travel aboard commercial airliners has been plagued by recurring incidents of unscheduled physical altercations. It now appears “going postal” has been eclipsed by a new phenomenon of “going altitude.” Oddly enough, there might be a silver lining to fighting on aircraft.

A high-profile bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is slated for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Fight promoters and sanctioning bodies might do well to consider holding the match at cruising altitude on a wide-bodied cargo plane. Although ringside seats would bring a king’s ransom, the “gate” receipts would nonetheless be limited. However, the pay-per-view revenue could be stratospheric.