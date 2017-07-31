ad-fullscreen
Letters

Mayweather-McGregor promoters should capitalize on a trend

Richard Avanzato Las Vegas
July 31, 2017 - 3:18 pm
 

Air travel aboard commercial airliners has been plagued by recurring incidents of unscheduled physical altercations. It now appears “going postal” has been eclipsed by a new phenomenon of “going altitude.” Oddly enough, there might be a silver lining to fighting on aircraft.

A high-profile bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is slated for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Fight promoters and sanctioning bodies might do well to consider holding the match at cruising altitude on a wide-bodied cargo plane. Although ringside seats would bring a king’s ransom, the “gate” receipts would nonetheless be limited. However, the pay-per-view revenue could be stratospheric.

