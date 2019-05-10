Measles outbreaks and the Southern border

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

In his letter to the editor on April 30, Jerry Fink asks if anyone else suspects “a correlation between the sudden outbreak of communicable diseases … and thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.” We don’t have to suspect. We can look at the data.

Despite the recent surge in border apprehensions, the average number of apprehensions per month is slightly lower during the Trump administration than during the Obama administration. And it’s far less than half the monthly average during the George W. Bush years. If there were a correlation, the measles outbreak would have occurred over a decade ago.