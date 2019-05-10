67°F
Letters

Measles outbreaks and the Southern border

John Robison Las Vegas
May 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In his letter to the editor on April 30, Jerry Fink asks if anyone else suspects “a correlation between the sudden outbreak of communicable diseases … and thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.” We don’t have to suspect. We can look at the data.

Despite the recent surge in border apprehensions, the average number of apprehensions per month is slightly lower during the Trump administration than during the Obama administration. And it’s far less than half the monthly average during the George W. Bush years. If there were a correlation, the measles outbreak would have occurred over a decade ago.

Hoover Dam and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge are seen from the Colorado Rive ...
LETTER: Fancier pools on the Strip
Darlene Nix Henderson

It’s interesting to read in the Sunday Business section about the hotel/casinos building bigger pools and mini-waterfronts.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Scott Applewhite, File)
LETTER: Ilhan Omar is anti-America
Walter Gunther Las Vegas

Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She should be removed from her position.

Barack Obama
LETTER: The Trump boom or the Obama boom?
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Ask any partisan who deserves credit for the booming economy. Democrats thank Barack Obama and Republicans credit Donald Trump. It’s a little of both.

A bud tender shows a top cannabis strain at Serra, a dispensary in Portland, Ore., in February ...
LETTER: Las Vegas City Council OKs pot lounges
Art Gearhart Las Vegas

Evidently, we don’t have enough impaired drivers on our roads these days, so the smart ones on the Las Vegas City Council have decided we need pot lounges.

Clark County School Distict school bus (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish
LETTER: Clark County School District should get rid of buses
Denise Maginn Las Vegas

Because Nevada’s schools are not receiving the promised tax money from the sale of recreational marijuana and remain on the lowest rungs of student performance, here is a suggestion for the Clark County School District