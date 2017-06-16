Meatless Mondays a nice gesture by the Clark County Commission

Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

In response to Robert Pribila’s Sunday letter (“East California”) ridiculing the Meatless Monday resolution recently passed by the Clark County Commission, I commend our officials for caring enough about our community to encourage Meatless Mondays.

This resolution is not meant to dictate what people should eat. Rather it is simply urging people to eat plant-based just one day a week to heal our bodies and our planet. In fact, many of our popular restaurants on the Strip and across the valley have been introducing delicious plant-based options on their menus with great success.

Who among us wouldn’t want to live a healthy, vibrant life into our golden years and leave behind a planet for our next generation to inherit that isn’t ravaged by resource depletion and contaminated water? Many residents appreciate that Clark County is moving in the right direction toward being a healthy, environmentally-responsible community and we’re proud of our commissioners.