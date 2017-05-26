Media bias against Donald Trump is very real

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Hardly a bastion of conservatism, Harvard University just released a detailed study of media coverage during President Trump’s first 100 days. The media outlets included: The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, CBS, CNN, Fox News, NBC, The Financial Times, BBC and ARD (Germany). Harvard professor Thomas Patterson said “Trump’s coverage in his first 100 days set a new standard for negativity.”

The negative reports were 80 percent of the total. In no week did the negative reports drop below 70 percent. A graph published by Real Clear Politics showed that Mr. Trump’s disapproval numbers in polling were a direct correlation to negative news reports

Clearly the press has no respect for the electorate, nor the office of the president. I’m guessing this is why most people do not get their news from mass media outlets, relying on the internet instead. They get fake news either way — at least on the internet they can sort through stories they would rather read and decide for themselves.