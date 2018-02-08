Members of Nevada’s congressional delegation need to get serious about school shootings

Photo By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

How many more school shootings need to happen before all the members of Nevada’s congressional delegation do something meaningful to eliminate murders by guns in our schools? Our children deserve better than this, This is literally their jobs: to pass laws to make it nearly impossible for people and kids to go to schools with guns and kill children.

I have a child in a public elementary school. I do not feel he is safe. That is sad, and that is a failure on the part of our delegation.

No more platitudes after a school shooting. Our congressional representatives need to start doing something about it. They are the only ones who can.