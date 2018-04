Soon, nothing will remain but the tattered remnants of its many incestuous relationships.

So now we have Loretta Lynch, James Comey and Andrew McCabe testifying against each other in the court of public opinion.

As the inspector general’s investigation sheds light on the swamp, the self-serving parasites within are starting to turn on each other. May the feeding frenzy begin. I can hope only to live long enough to witness the Deep State cannibalize its own, until nothing remains but the tattered remnants of its many incestuous relationships.