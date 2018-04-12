Members of the public to blame for most police shootings

f an officer tells you to stop and put your hands up, you follow his commands and no one gets hurt.

JESSICA EBELHAR/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Jacob Sullum’s Monday column (“High court allows cops to shoot first and think later”) is an insult to every cop in this country. I agree that there are far too many police shootings. But we, the public, are at fault in most cases. We know the cop is armed. Does he know if we are armed or not?

All these officers want is to ensure the situation is safe for everyone involved. If an officer tells you to stop and put your hands up, you follow his commands and no one gets hurt. It’s common sense, people. Put yourself in his shoes. What do you think you would do? Me? I’m not taking any chances, and I don’t want that cop to do so either.