Memo shows Russian collusion allegations to be based on innuendo

Nicholas P. Gartner Las Vegas
February 7, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

It should be of no surprise that there are members of the government who would stoop to such lows to stop Donald Trump from being elected and then to destroy his presidency. You have to understand that most of the people who live in the Washington, D.C., area do not even know anyone who voted for Mr. Trump. They do not think they are wrong in using illegal or dishonest methods to remove him from office.

The Nunes memo has shown that the Russian collusion investigation has been a total fraud, based on only lies and innuendo from questionable sources and no evidence. Now, can we finally get on with Making America Great Again?

