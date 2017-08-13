ad-fullscreen
Letters

Mesquite may be growing, but it’s still a great place to live

Miriam Samuels Mesquite
August 12, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

While it was nice to see a front-page article on Mesquite on Saturday (“Growth spurt turning Mesquite into ‘Little Vegas’ “), I must address two issues.

As a 15-year resident here, I can truly say that I have never seen anything that even resembles a traffic jam. We do not have traffic problems, ever. Anyone who fantasizes that we do is not familiar with our lovely city.

Second, my friends and I had a lot of good laughs over mention of the “new” Walmart. It has been here for more than 10 years. While it may have initially caused problems for some businesses, the recession and the lack of summer business are much bigger factors.

We seem to be recovering now, and Mesquite continues to be a wonderful place to live.

 

