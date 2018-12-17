Messsage to liberals: walls work

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

Liberals continue to shout out to whoever will listen that walls do not work. But if this is the case, I have a question: Why are there so many of them?

We build walls around entire communities, around apartment complexes and private residences. We line our freeways with them. There is one around the Vatican and one in Israel to prevent terrorist attacks.. They used one to separate Berlin in Germany. Maybe the left can give me another reason why we put walls around every prison in America. I’m pretty confident it’s to prevent violent criminals from just walking out into society.

If you know your ancient history, you know they built walls to protect them from opposing armies. Would it be more difficult to sack a city with or without a wall? To the party of no common sense: Hello, liberals. Walls work.