Metro officers need more marksmanship training

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

In Tuesday’s Review-Journal article “Metro officers fired 58 rounds at suspect,” Blake Apgar reports that the suspect died at the scene after being struck twice. I won’t debate the shooting, justified or not, but I am incredibly concerned about public safety.

If our officers fired 58 times and hit the intended target only twice, there are 56 bullets that struck something unintended. Those unintended targets could’ve been you or me or our children. Ladies and gentlemen, I respectfully submit that our police force needs training. A 3.44 percent hit ratio puts our streets in danger.