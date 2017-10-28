ad-fullscreen
Letters

Mexican border wall won’t keep out the immigrants

Tom Keller Henderson
October 27, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Tom Townsend’s Sunday letter suggests that solving the immigration problem should include enforcing E-Verify employment requirements and eliminating welfare for illegals. Along with temporary green cards to allow seasonal agricultural workers to enter the country, that is probably the only long-term solution. Spending $20 billion on a border wall is all about politics and won’t prevent motivated people from finding ways under, over and around it.

