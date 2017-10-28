Tom Townsend’s Sunday letter suggests that solving the immigration problem should include enforcing E-Verify employment requirements and eliminating welfare for illegals. Along with temporary green cards to allow seasonal agricultural workers to enter the country, that is probably the only long-term solution. Spending $20 billion on a border wall is all about politics and won’t prevent motivated people from finding ways under, over and around it.
Mexican border wall won’t keep out the immigrants
There are other, cheaper solutions
October 27, 2017 - 9:00 pm