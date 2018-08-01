MGM has been a fine corporate citizen

MGM Resorts International CEO James Murren. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

There seems to be no shortage of people hurling brickbats at MGM Resorts for using a legal process to defend its rights. MGM is not seeking damages — it is defending itself from people who want to somehow blame MGM for the evil attack on Oct.1.

MGM as an organization took more care to be prepared for Route 91 (and all its other great events) than most people do for anything in their lives. It retained security experts certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The fact that MGM is defending itself against a mob of get-rich-quick, out-of-town lawyers doesn’t reflect negatively on MGM, in my book. If more organizations did one-tenth of the good works that MGM Resorts and its thousands of employees do in our community, Las Vegas would be a better place to live, work and visit.