MGM shows true colors with Oct. 1 lawsuit

MGM Resorts International CEO James Murren. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

I have read everything I can find about MGM’s “pre-emptive strike” against victims of the Oct. 1 massacre. I can say it will be a cold day in hell before I, my family and visiting friends will ever set foot on an MGM property again. The company’s act of “self-preservation” is an attack against locals and visitors alike.

MGM properties don’t need my business if they are not friends of our community. I take the position that they are here only to make as much money as possible without regard to Nevada and its people. This suit is like walking over all the dead and injured as they suffer. The legal action is disgusting and shows the company philosophy in a true light.

MGM should have shown some restraint toward everyone involved in this death and injury event.