Michael Ramirez is too negative

To me, the Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez is a depressing, hateful and mean editorial cartoonist. I never see anything he has done that is light, happy and positive.
Come on, Mr. Ramirez. Help America and find something good.
How about something light and positive?
