Letters

Michael Ramirez is too negative

Mary Ann Toth Las Vegas
October 31, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

To me, the Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez is a depressing, hateful and mean editorial cartoonist. I never see anything he has done that is light, happy and positive.

Come on, Mr. Ramirez. Help America and find something good.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like