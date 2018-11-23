Migrant caravan highlights need for the wall

Las Vegas is too close to California and Arizona not to be taking protective measures.

The United States is reputed to be the most powerful nation in the world. Yet we are unwilling to protect our nation and its people from this invasion from Mexico.

Donald Trump got elected largely because he promised to build a wall on our Mexican border. Members of Congress — both Democrats and Republicans — have not followed the will of the people. Our safety is at stake. Las Vegas is too close to California and Arizona not to be taking protective measures.

Our military should seal off our border until a wall is built. If we are willing to protect the borders of other countries all over the world, why not ours?