Miriam Adelson piece on U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem was enlightening and lifted the spirit

I’ll never meet this fine lady, but my thanks and prayers go out to her from this day forward.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

For the first time in a long time, I sat down to read the front page of the Review-Journal and found myself overcome with emotions. The article written by Miriam Adelson brightened my day, filled my heart with joy and lifted my spirit (“A great day for Israel … and for America,” Monday). I’ll never meet this fine lady, but my thanks and prayers go out to her from this day forward.

Thank you, Mrs. Adelson, for your conviction and the courage that you possess to speak out in such a positive tone in a world needing such enlightenment .