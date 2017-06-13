Misplaced hyperbole about GOP health care reform

In response to the Sunday commentary, “GOP health plan will devastate Nevada”:

Obviously, adoption of the GOP plan, in whatever its final iteration might be, will have an affect on the people of Nevada. But it will not be “devastating” for our state. Nevada seemed to be doing OK before the passage of Obamacare and the subsequent expansion of Medicaid.

My guess is that the Silver State will not be “devastated” and will survive whatever revisions to health care may be authored by Democrats or Republicans from time to time. Get a grip.