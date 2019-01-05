Mitt Romney off base in Trump criticism

Mitt Romney. Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File

Mitt Romney’s criticism of President Donald Trump is that he doesn’t act presidential. I hate to break it to Sen. Romney, but that is why Mr. Trump was elected and he was not.

In 2012, Mr. Romney had all the qualifications and was running against someone who, despite having almost an entire term under his belt, was woefully unqualified and had a bad record. Both of them looked “presidential,” so the election should have gone to the most qualified. But it didn’t. In 2016, Mr. Trump was elected specifically because he was different that Barack Obama, different than George W. Bush and different than Bill Clinton.

We are a country of fighters. The United States was born from revolt. When someone anywhere in the world faces an injustice of humanity, we go and fight for them. We fight for humanity. And when someone picks a fight with us, we fight back. When offered a choice between someone who speaks in specific terms, makes specific promises, but is brash and quick to hit back, and someone who looks and sounds presidential, well, we’ve fallen for the latter too many times. To put your mind at ease, Sen. Romney, you look very presidential. But we like winners.

If my life is on the line, and I get to pick someone to hit a home run to save it, I want Barry Bonds (in his prime) even if I don’t like or respect him. Some things are just too important to make a choice based on looks.