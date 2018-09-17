Moon rocks once fascinated, now forgotten

A recent article in Friday’s Review-Journal (“His goal: Track down 50 states’ moon rocks”) clearly demonstrates why mankind has not returned to the moon after nearly 50 years. No one really cares. After each state was presented with the most significant and meaningful artifact to which they have ever been entrusted, about 40 states had lost track of the lunar samples at some point or other. Two samples are still missing. More than mere trivial mementos or souvenirs, these rocks and dust represent mankind’s greatest peacetime technological achievement. But no one really cares.