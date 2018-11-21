More bad guys in jail, less crime.

Am I the only one that sees a cause and effect here? The Review-Journal noted in a Friday editorial that the “nation’s prison population has increased by 500 percent over the past 40 years even as violent crime has fallen to levels not seen in decades.”

The editorial argued in favor of prison sentencing reform that would reduce prison time.

Well, if the prison population has increased and violent crime has dropped, cannot an argument be made that longer prison sentences are having the effect of reducing violent crime by keeping the bad people in jail?

Just wondering.