Letters

More complaints about resort “fees” and other Strip charges

Fran Koenig Henderson
August 9, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Robert Buster’s recent letter about paying to park on the Strip and his suggestion that they charge tourists for toilet paper:

My husband and I presented to our daughter and her boyfriend a four-day weekend at one of the Strip hotels. Upon check-in we were presented with a $40 a day resort fee that totaled $160 more for their mini-vacation. Of course, my husband and I were shocked.

My daughter and boyfriend had a great time — their first visit, but not the last — but the next time we plan a trip for them, we will not have them stay on the Strip.

 

