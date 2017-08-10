More complaints about resort “fees” and other Strip charges

The next time we plan a trip for them, we will not have them stay on the Strip.

In response to Robert Buster’s recent letter about paying to park on the Strip and his suggestion that they charge tourists for toilet paper:

My husband and I presented to our daughter and her boyfriend a four-day weekend at one of the Strip hotels. Upon check-in we were presented with a $40 a day resort fee that totaled $160 more for their mini-vacation. Of course, my husband and I were shocked.

My daughter and boyfriend had a great time — their first visit, but not the last — but the next time we plan a trip for them, we will not have them stay on the Strip.