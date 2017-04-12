More greed from casino owners on parking

Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

I cannot believe the audacity of the Strip casinos to not only charge for parking but to have now increased the fees (Thursday Review-Journal). We and our neighbors have frequent visitors whom we usually take down to the Strip to eat, see a show and gamble. Well no more.

I know it won’t mean much to the owners, but at least they will get a little less money from locals — who should always have free parking. And to add insult to injury, the very people who can afford to pay for parking (high rollers) are exempt from the fees. It’s disgusting.

Strip casinos will never get another dime from me.