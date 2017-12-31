More nuances to Bundy saga than many believe

But why does the federal government own about 85 percent of the land in Nevada?

Corbitte Henry’s Friday letter on the Bundy case made everything sound so clear-cut and definitive. The reality it is not.

The Bundys and other families have been grazing their livestock on those and other lands for generations. At some point, these families agreed to pay a small grazing fee to do so.

Fair enough.

But then federal government decided to raise these fees substantially, actually making it difficult or near impossible to make a living because of the fee increases. One could easily argue that was the intent. The Bundy argument is that they are willing to pay the fees to the state or county governments.

Which raises another question: Why does the federal government own about 85 percent of the land in Nevada, as well as so much of the land in most Western states?