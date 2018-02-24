More on school shootings and the gun control debate

This old man has lived through much more than many, but he has never seen the likes of what the hell is going on today.

How many of our elected officials are feeding out of the National Rifle Association pig trough? So many, along with the president, that we can’t even get a debate about gun control.

Why did they ever remove the law preventing the sale of high-powered weapons? This law could have saved many lives. Was it because there wasn’t enough killings, or what? This will go down in history as the most sickening accomplishment our leaders have ever performed.

Oh, I forgot. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.

The biggest bunch of bull is the rhetoric about taking guns out of the hands of the mentally ill. I am willing to bet we all have had some mental anxieties at times in our lives. How do we determine who is qualified to be considered mentally ill? Do we test everyone, or do we follow our president’s antics as a determination?

Is there an explanation for why so many young people are possessing high-powered weapons and killing their peers? Maybe there are too many TV games of gun-shooting violence that warp the minds of our youth. Life is not a bowl of cherries, and maybe in some young minds these games become reality.

