Most businesses already do what they can to accommodate the handicapped

With all due respect to Sharolyn Craft, whose wheelchair-bound husband has a service dog, I have to disagree with her insinuation that businesses have not done enough for wheelchair-bound patrons (Saturday letter to the editor). I do not know one place that does not have elevators, automatic door openers, special windows for wheelchair-bound patrons and many other concessions.

I would take a bet that most (if not every) hotel has special rooms for wheelchair-bound patrons.

What would be incredibly destructive and expensive for business is to require all rooms to be specially designed. More regulations cannot make Ms. Craft’s husband whole, and there are limitations.

Ms. Craft’s issue with her husband’s dog certainly is different, and anyone who asks you to leave a business is violating the law. That should be brought to their attention. Unfortunately, we all have to deal with children whose parents do not discipline them. Allowing kids to climb all over the dog is so unacceptable, and they should be reprimanded on an individual basis.