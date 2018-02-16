Movie documenting salt’s destruction on Mount Charleston a real eye-opener

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

I just enjoyed attending the Dam Short Film Festival, a local gem. An alarming documentary — “Halt the Salt: Conserving Mt. Charleston’s Beauty” — showed the devastating results of salting the roads to Mount Charleston.

Trees along the roadways have been devastated in order to save the few dollars more sand would cost. I also came across two Review-Journal articles on the subject. One said that salting also contaminated the groundwater. Another said that Clark County’s solution was to treat the water and continue using the salting agent that is killing the trees.

The documentary showed video of the roadway before and after the effects of the salt. It was a stunning loss. Worse yet, there is a fear that the salt will leach even farther into the forest and kill more than the trees along the salted roads.

Let’s stop this dreadful practice and switch to sand.