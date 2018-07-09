My neighborhood sounded like a war zone on the Fourth of July

We were asked this year by our law enforcement and governmental agencies to please not call 911 or 311 to report illegal fireworks activity, but to instead use ispyfireworks.com. I did my due diligence by reporting to this website, yet nothing was done regarding these inconsiderate people who yearly thumb their noses at their neighbors and break the law by purchasing and using illegal fireworks.

My poor dogs and I were subjected to hours of bottle rockets, firecrackers and rockets shot into the air. It sounded like a war zone surrounding my Mountain’s Edge neighborhood. These are not “safe and sane” fireworks sold on the corner. They are dangerous illegal fireworks purchased in Pahrump or from the reservation outside of Las Vegas. When are we going to get serious about this?