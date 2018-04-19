Name calling doesn’t advance the debate when it comes to gender pay gap

What we need to ensure is that a male nurse and female nurse working in the same hospital receive the same salary for doing the same job.

In his Tuesday letter to the editor, Ray Kolander rightfully takes issue with a prior letter writer’s name calling in response to a Victor Joecks column on gender pay equity. Calling Mr. Joecks names does nothing to further the argument.

But saying that women take jobs in lesser-paying professions or jobs that are not as dangerous also misses the boat.

What we need to ensure is that a male nurse and female nurse working in the same hospital receive the same salary for doing the same job. A male firefighter and a female firefighter working to put out the same fire should receive the same salary, right?

Anything less is simply wrong, and both Mr. Joecks and Mr. Kolander should know this.