Name calling doesn’t advance the debate when it comes to gender pay gap

Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas
April 18, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Tuesday letter to the editor, Ray Kolander rightfully takes issue with a prior letter writer’s name calling in response to a Victor Joecks column on gender pay equity. Calling Mr. Joecks names does nothing to further the argument.

But saying that women take jobs in lesser-paying professions or jobs that are not as dangerous also misses the boat.

What we need to ensure is that a male nurse and female nurse working in the same hospital receive the same salary for doing the same job. A male firefighter and a female firefighter working to put out the same fire should receive the same salary, right?

Anything less is simply wrong, and both Mr. Joecks and Mr. Kolander should know this.

