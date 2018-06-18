Name change for Las Vegas 51s could cause controversy

How would the Air Force crack aerial precision team would react to the Triple A baseball team being called the Thunderbirds.

I read last week in the Review-Journal that the Las Vegas 51s may change their name to the Aviators. There are also four other names being considered.

While Las Vegas is strictly an Air Force town, the term “aviators” has always been coveted by the U.S. Navy. The Blue Angels, who are home based in Pensacola, are considered aviators.

While the Army is still struggling with a local hockey team taking the name of their world-renowned Golden Knights, I shudder to think how the Air Force crack aerial precision team would react to the Triple-A baseball team being called the Thunderbirds.